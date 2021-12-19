Hamburger icon
HAYNER, Mary

HAYNER (Billips),

Mary M.

Age 85, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away in her home unexpectedly and peacefully in her sleep on Dec. 6, 2021. She was born in Ashland, KY, August 5, 1936, the daughter of Mary (Hobson) and William Billips. Survivors include her husband Donald Hayner Sr. of 66 years that she loved more than life

itself; 4 children, Donnie. Jr (Lori) Hayner, Tanya (Doug) Stewart, Brian (Margaret) Hayner, Ty Hayner; 9 grandchildren, Chris (Theresa), TJ, Cory (Eric), Nicole (Brad), Corey (Chandra), Shane, Jeremy (Kelsey), Crystal and Jon; 13 great-grandchildren; 1 sister-in-law Carol Billips; and many nieces and nephews. Mary babysat many children in her time here on earth and will be missed by so many. She is preceded in death by her parents and her only sibling Michael Billips. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 6-8 pm at the Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Wednesday at 11 am with Pastor Wally Mason from Emmanuels Promise Church officiating. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.




Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

