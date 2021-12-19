HAYNER, Donald

HAYNER, Sr., Donald F.



Age 90, passed away Dec. 14, 2021, in Springfield Regional Medical Center after a brief illness. He was born August 24, 1931, in S. Charleston, Ohio, the son of Floyd Sr. and Olive (Jenkins) Hayner. Survivors



include 4 children: Donnie Jr (Lori) Hayner, Tanya (Doug) Stewart, Brian (Margaret)



Hayner, Ty Hayner; 9 grandchildren, Chris (Theresa), TJ, Cory (Eric), Nicole (Brad), Corey (Chandra), Shane, Jeremy (Kelsey), Crystal and Jon; 13 great-grandchildren; 1 brother William (Bill and Jane) Hayner; 2 sisters-in-law: Susann and Linda



Hayner; and many nieces and nephews. Don was a veteran of the United States Army and served in the Korean War. Don loved to play cards and go to the casino. He was a member of the Eagles and Union Club for many years and was a member of the Emmanuels Promise church where he loved to sing and tell jokes. He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years Mary Hayner, 8 days prior; his parents; and siblings, Clarence, Floyd Jr, Leroy, Eugene, Mary and Ann. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 6-8 pm at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 11 am with Pastor Wally Mason from Emmanuels Promise Church officiating. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at



