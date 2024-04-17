Hayes, Timothy A.



HAYES, Timothy A., age 64, of Kettering, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 14, 2024. Tim was the Owner of ARC of Dayton for 30 years, a member of The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church and West Carrollton Masonic Lodge 737 F&AM. He was preceded in death by his mother, Meredith Hayes; father-in-law, Nicholas Rozakis; and uncle- Godfather, Stamatis Bulugaris. Tim is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Melodye R.; daughter, Amalia (Franz) Reckziegel; granddaughter, Ava; father, James A. Hayes and his sister (Tim's Aunt), Mary Huff; Tim's sister, Stacey Hayes (Rod Foster); brothers, Rick (Peg) Hayes, Scott (Nancy) Hayes; mother-in-law, Annastacia Rozakis; sisters-in-law, Stellitsa Rozakis (Brad Malone), Nikki (Dan) Smith; brother-in-law, Takis (Anne Marie) Rozakis; and many nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.



Funeral service 10 AM Friday, April 19, 2024 at The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 500 Belmonte Park North with Father Anthony Cook officiating. Interment Woodland Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5-7 PM at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Road with Masonic Services at 6:30 PM. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, The James Cancer Hospital in memory of Timothy A. Hayes Fund #313545, P.O. Box 710811, Columbus, OH 45371 or Ohio's Hospice of Dayton.



Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes.



