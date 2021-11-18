HAYES, MICHAEL

HAYES, Sr., Michael J.



Age 74, passed away October 29, 2021. Michael was preceded in death by his wife, Janet L. Hayes; son, Brian J. Hayes; and by his parents, Grady E. and Iva Hayes Sr. He is survived by a son, Michael J. Hayes Jr.; grandchildren, Kaylee R, Alexis L., Jamie L. and Andrew M. Hayes; a brother, Grady E. "Sonny" (Mari) Hayes Jr.; sisters, Ann C. (Jack) Leger and Mary K. (Bill)



Olander; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Saturday from 10:00 to 11:00 am in the chapel at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. Funeral services will follow immediately



beginning at 11:00. Online condolences may be sent to:



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com