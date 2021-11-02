HAYES, Judy Lee



Judy Lee Hayes, 71, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 30, 2021, surrounded by her family and loved ones after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. Judy was born on February 14, 1950, in Springfield, Ohio, to the late Elbert and Virginia Mercer. Judy was preceded in death by her husband, John Hayes of 48 years, and survived by their three daughters, Gennie (John) Bartley, Korina (Josh) McMann and Misty (Marc) Terry all of Springfield. Her sons, Matt (Christy) Bandy of Urbana, Ohio, and Elbert Wright of Springfield, Ohio. John's children, James Hayes, Janet (Richard) LeValley, Gary (Kristin) Hayes and Vickie (Jeff) Smith all of Springfield, Ohio, 31 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren. Judy was survived by one brother, Sonny Mercer, of Springfield, Ohio, and preceded in death by her sister Barbara Robinson, brother Harold Mercer and grandson Christopher Lee Hayes. Judy was employed by Lehman Cleaners in Springfield, Ohio, but mostly dedicated her life to being a wonderful wife and mother, as her family was the center of her world. Whether she was supporting her family through difficult times or supporting them through their passions, she always made it her mission to improve the lives of others. She had five children of her own but was "Mom" to many more than five. She never hesitated to stand her ground on anything she felt strongly about, "right was right and wrong was wrong and it didn't matter what your name was". Visitation will be held from 1:00PM until 4:00PM Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 4:00PM with Blair Hayes officiating. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

