HAYES, Jennifer Lynn



Age 58 of Ross, OH, passed away on April 4, 2021. She was born on June 14, 1962, the daughter of Willie and Lois (Wells) Cole. She is survived by two sons, Dale and Coby



Harris; her step-father, Ronnie Romer; and many other loving relatives and friends. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH, on Friday, April 9, 2021, from 10 am until the time of the funeral at 11:30 am. Burial will follow in Venice Cemetery. Online condolences at



