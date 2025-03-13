Hayes, James C.



James Carroll Hayes (Jim, Jimmy), age 80, passed away on March 7, 2025 in Urbana Mercy Hospital. He was born in Springfield, Ohio on March 2, 1945, to the late C.L. (Mike) and Edna Hayes. Jim is survived by his sister, Lynda; brother in law, Dusty Carver; several nieces and nephews, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, loving wife of 29 years, Gloria, brothers David and John (Sharon) Hayes; and sister, Marilyn (Harry) Schetter. Jim retired from Navistar International after more than 50 years of service. Jim was a big Ohio State Buckeyes, Cincinnati Reds and Cincinnati Bengals fan. At his request, there will be no services. Arrangements are entrusted to Richards, Raff, and Dunbar Memorial Home. Entombment will be at the Rose Hill Cemetery Mausoleum. Contributions can be made in Jim's name to your favorite charity.





