HAYES, Daniel Lee



Daniel Lee Hayes, 69, of Springfield, went to be with the Lord on May 24, 2021, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born April 30, 1952, in



Beaver, Ohio, the son of



John and Kathleen (Cydrus) Hayes. Danny enjoyed fishing, the San Francisco 49ers and working on cars. He was a



Veteran of the United States Air Force and was a member of the Moose. He had owned and operated Hayes Maintenance. Survivors include three children, Vicky Green (Telly Wilson), Christopher Hayes (Michelle Shartle) and Kelly Ward (Frank Wilson); grandchildren, Amber, Corrie (Terrika), Blair, Danny Ray, Brandon, Megan (Rusty), Christopher (Maddie) and Karl (Veronica); great-grandchildren, Corrie Jr., Trinity, Brandon Jr., Lillian, Pam, Raylynn, Maddox, Braxton, Christopher Jr., Maddilynn, Avery, Aniyah, Lexie and Addison; siblings, Bob, Judy, Howard, Kathy, Mike, Chuck, Joan and Rosie, many



nieces and nephews and special friend, Kim Dabe. He was



preceded in death by his wife Paula Hayes; granddaughter, Kasey Greene; son-on-law, Karl Green; brothers, John, Roger and David; sisters, Karen and June; special friends, Gwen and Luke Grey, Linda Martin, Dorothy Shoemaker and Lindsey Marsh and his parents. The family would like to thank Hospice of Dayton for their excellent care. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM until 7:00PM, Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 7:00PM with Rev. Blair Hayes officiating. Condolences may be shred at



