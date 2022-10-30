HAWN, Gordon Eddie



Age 77 of Moraine, passed away Friday, October 21, 2022, at Kettering Health Main Campus. He was born July 8, 1945, in Crawfordsville, Indiana. Gordon is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps having served 2 tours in Vietnam. He was a proud over-the-road truck driver with Continental Express for 25+ years. He loved his job and went 4 million miles with no accidents. Gordon is survived by his wife of 37 years, JoAnn; sons, Rod (Wendy) Hawn and Thomas (Ashley) Hawn; step-daughter, Christy Willhoite; grandchildren, Jaimee, Jozie, Shaylee, Linda, and Christian; great-grandchildren, Adalyn, Miangel, Dameer, Quarmiley, Allison, Adonis, Rodney, Jessie, and Brady; 3 sisters and their children; as well as numerous relatives and many friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, (3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, Ohio 45439). A memorial service will begin at 3:00 pm, with military honors. A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 10:30 am at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church (6245 Wilmington Pike, Centerville, OH 45459). Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

