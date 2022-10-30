springfield-news-sun logo
HAWN, Gordon

Obituaries
2 hours ago

HAWN, Gordon Eddie

Age 77 of Moraine, passed away Friday, October 21, 2022, at Kettering Health Main Campus. He was born July 8, 1945, in Crawfordsville, Indiana. Gordon is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps having served 2 tours in Vietnam. He was a proud over-the-road truck driver with Continental Express for 25+ years. He loved his job and went 4 million miles with no accidents. Gordon is survived by his wife of 37 years, JoAnn; sons, Rod (Wendy) Hawn and Thomas (Ashley) Hawn; step-daughter, Christy Willhoite; grandchildren, Jaimee, Jozie, Shaylee, Linda, and Christian; great-grandchildren, Adalyn, Miangel, Dameer, Quarmiley, Allison, Adonis, Rodney, Jessie, and Brady; 3 sisters and their children; as well as numerous relatives and many friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, (3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, Ohio 45439). A memorial service will begin at 3:00 pm, with military honors. A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 10:30 am at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church (6245 Wilmington Pike, Centerville, OH 45459). Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - Kettering Chapel

3940 Kettering Blvd

Kettering, OH

45439

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

