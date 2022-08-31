HAWLEY, Dolores

springfield-news-sun logo
87, of Butler Twp., passed away Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. She was born to Hermann and Elizabeth Steinbrenner on Sept. 14, 1934, in Dayton, Ohio. Dolores was the salutatorian of Northridge High School Class of 1952 and later graduated with a bachelors degree from Ohio University. She has traveled and lived all over the world with her husband during his U.S. Air Force career. Preceded in death by her husband, Maj. Winston Hawley, and her son, Ronald Hawley. Survived by her sister, Gretchen Allen (Richard); niece, Elizabeth Trunk (Jon); nephew, Nicholas Allen (Tara); 6 great-nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Sunya Milner (Jim); many cousins and friends. The family would like to thank the staff at Brookdale Englewood for their care of Dolores. The family will receive friends 10-11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2 at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia, with the funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial to follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences can be shared at www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com.

