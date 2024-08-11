Hawkins, Shirley D.



Shirley D. Hawkins, 81 of Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on August 7th, 2024. Shirley was born on February 13, 1943, in Crossville, Tennessee, the daughter of Otto and Lola (Croft) Simmons. Shirley graduated from Northridge High School and spent a large portion of her life working as a teacher's aide at Timberlane Learning Center for 29 years. Shirley married Richard J. Hawkins in 1967, and together they shared 57 years of marriage. She shared her knowledge, strength, and happiness with those around her. She loved animals, cooking, baking, traveling, capturing pictures of special moments, and above all, spending lots of time with her friends and family. Shirley is survived by her husband Richard; Her two children, Stanley "Butch" Hawkins and Ricki (William) Irwin; Her 5 grandchildren, Sean, Nathan, Dylan, Aubrey, Anna, Her 3 great-grandchildren, Kaedyn, Addison, Beckham; brother Stanley Simmons; sister Betty Oren and several nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. She was proceeded in death by her parents; 3 sisters Juanita Pratt, Lorzetta Hawkins and Rita Simmons, and 1 brother Ray Simmons. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, August 16, 2024 from 11:00 am  1:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Friday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Memorial contributions may be made in Shirley's memory to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com