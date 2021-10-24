HAWKINS, Gary M.



Gary M. Hawkins of Palm Springs, CA, (formerly Dayton, OH,) passed away on April 23, 2021, just days before his 65th Birthday. Gary was preceded in death by his parents Sheila and James Hawkins and his sidekick, Jag. He is survived by his brother Gregg Hawkins



(Angelic) and his daughter Sara Beth Morgan (Maxx), special friends Ern Cunningham,



Cheryl LeDoux, Sherry O'Brien and countless others that called him friend. He will be sadly missed by his lifelong friend Tim Young and his soulmate Noreen Forman. He moved to the San Francisco Bay Area in 2004 and to Palm Springs in 2019. Gary will be forever remembered for his quick wit, bright smile and his kind and compassionate spirit. A celebration of life was held in Hercules, CA.

