Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

HAWKINS, DEBORAH

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

HAWKINS, Deborah Lynn

Age 69, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Monday, February 21, 2022. She leaves to cherish her memory a devoted grandson, D'Alcapone (Erika) Morris and their 5 children and 2 grandchildren. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Thomas

Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45416, with Reverend Robert Jackson

officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment:

Jefferson View Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
NEWKOLD, Julia
2
McDONALD, Sandra
3
Cloud, Melvin
4
CREASE, Pierre
5
FAY, MARIE
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top