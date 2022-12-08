HAWKINS-CLARK,



Mary D. "Poochie"



Born December 28, 1954, departed this life peacefully Thursday, December 1, 2022.



She was a home maker caring for beloved husband Nathaniel Clark. She was a faithful member of Berean Missionary Church for many years serving on Nursing Home Ministry, Usher Board and helping when asked and needed.



She was preceded in death by her mother Leola Hawkins; brothers Karl Nelson, Leon Garcia; sisters Eugena Hawkins-Jones and Alice Jean Hayes.



She leaves to cherish her memory: devoted husband Nathaniel "Nate" Clark, father Jerry Adams (Cincinnati), sons Jermaine E. Hawkins (Margaret), Jerry Dale Stewart (Latrece), three granddaughters Jasmine Hawkins, Destiny Hawkins, Tirriona Jones, sisters Catherine "Baby" Hawkins, Karen Easley, Gertude "Trudy" Burris, Glenda McElrath, brothers Gerald Easley, Jerome McClindon a host of nieces and nephews with a special thanks to caregiver Dominick Staley.

