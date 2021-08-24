HAVENS, Delbert

HAVENS, Reverend



Delbert "Deb"



84, of Springfield, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on August 22, 2021.



Delbert was born in Waverly, Ohio, on November 15, 1936. Delbert was married to



Jacqueline Evans on May 29, 1959, and they had a beautiful marriage for over 62 years. He retired after more than 20 years as a machinist for Cooper Energy Company. He served in the United States Army in the Third Armored Division – Combat Command B – and was recognized with the Tank Crewman award during his service. During his time of military service, he enjoyed music by Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash. He later became a deep fan of gospel music and traditional spiritual hymns.



Delbert served as Pastor of the Apostolic Tabernacle Church in Springfield for 39 years. He was known as a great preacher who never wavered and stood strong by his beliefs. He was a true friend to many.



Delbert raised eight children (seven girls and one boy) and several foster children. The love he poured out for his family was remarkable. Dad would always tell us he carried in his wallet a picture of his girlfriend (our Mom). Often, you would find Dad in the kitchen helping Mom. She was the love of his life. Mom and Dad loved to travel and each one of us would always welcome them when it was our turn for a visit.



While growing up, it wasn't uncommon for Dad to get up and help those who had paper routes in the freezing weather. Or teach us how to ride a bike, make snow cream in the winter, building and riding and wrecking his go-cart, and getting his yard to look great (and don't even think of going down the bank - use the steps).



The grandchildren and great-grandchildren can attest to the wonderful traits he had and taught them as a grandfather. Often, you would see him with one of them going berry picking, hunting, fishing, reading a book to them, or teaching them how to use a tool. Many times, you would find one of them curled up on his lap while he comforted them or just held them in his gentle arms. He was their hero.



Oh, how he loved his coffee. Every morning, he would get up and make a pot of coffee or two for the day. All the children loved to come home and sit on the front porch and listen to Dad tell us about how he grew up on a farm and all the work he had to do.



His love for God was paramount. He instilled in his family the importance of being honest, working hard and most of all



loving God. All the times we would call to ask Dad for prayer for a situation, hearing his voice over the phone calling out to God; we knew it was going to be okay. We will miss him praying for us. I think we all can say that Dad, when he would laugh, the tears would come down his face. He loved to hear the funny stories or jokes the kids would tell him. And when he cried, you can be assured all of us were wiping our eyes as well.



While in the hospital, even at his sickest, the nurses said he was the nicest, kindest man that they had ever seen. He never complained and they could see the kind of man he was by how he interacted with his kids and wife.



We will miss you so much, Dad. But, we know you are rejoicing in Heaven. You were the best soldier and fought a good fight and have now received your crown! If he could tell us anything, his words would be, don't miss Heaven!



Delbert is survived by his wife, Jacqueline Havens, his eight children - Jeffrey and Lisa Havens, Lori and Michael Santomieri, Lisa Havens, Leslie Gray, Linda Bristow, Jennifer Havens, Jeannie and Aaron Cyrdrus, and Robin Havens.



Delbert was blessed with 18 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and his brother Norvell and Ruth Havens. Bo Ryan was a great friend with whom he had many hunting adventures.



Delbert is preceded in death by his parents Jewel and Lloyd, his sisters Norma Lee and Bertie, and his brother Dennis.



Flowers are welcomed or memorial donations may be given to the building fund for Apostolic Tabernacle Church, 2701



Middle Urbana Rd., Springfield, OH 45503. The family of



Delbert Havens wishes to express their deepest gratitude for your love, support, and prayers.



The visitation will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. with the funeral service to follow at 12:30 p.m. at Cornerstone Pentecostal Church of God, 3318 Dayton Rd., Springfield, OH. Rev. Aaron Cydrus of the Apostolic Tabernacle Church will be officiating. Burial with military honors will follow the funeral at Ferncliff Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed on the Littleton & Rue Facebook page beginning at 12:30 p.m. The family is being served by the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Memories or condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com.



