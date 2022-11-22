HAUSFELD, Bernard J.



09/14/1929 - 11/18/2022



Bernard J. Hausfeld, 93, died Nov. 18, 2022, at his home outside Kingman, Kansas. He was the son of Clarence J. and Mary A. Goebel Hausfeld.



He was born Sept. 14, 1929, in Dayton, Ohio. It was there he met and married the love of his life, Louise "Fritzie" Sprauer. She preceded him in death shortly following their 60th wedding anniversary to prepare his new home with the Lord.



He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War as a Designated Aviation Photographer, Second Class Petty Officer. Returning to Dayton, Ohio, Bernie became a Design Engineer for NCR (National Cash Register). The company sent his family of eight to Wichita, Kansas, in 1973. In their later years, they moved to the country to enjoy the quiet life together.



He was a member of the St. Louis Catholic Church, Waterloo, Kansas.



Bernie is survived by his six children; Regina Barker (Mark), Dianna Simon (Fred), Patricia Pearson (Travis), Chris Hausfeld (Amy), Maria Hoffman (Matt), Bill Hausfeld (Anne Marie); his brother Gene Hausfeld; 15 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings Irene, CJ, Collette, Clete, Bob, Jerry and Carm.



Parish Rosary will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 23rd, at the St. Louis Catholic Church, Waterloo. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., Wednesday at the Church followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in the St. Louis Church Cemetery.



Memorials may be made with Phoenix Hospice Care in care of Livingston Funeral Home, Kingman.

