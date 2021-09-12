springfield-news-sun logo
X

HAUCKE, George W.

ajc.com

Obituaries
3 hours ago

HAUCKE, George W.

"Skip"

81 of South Vienna, passed away September 8, 2021, in his residence. He was born in Springfield, Ohio, on March 18, 1940, the son of Warren and Rose Haucke. He was a graduate of Springfield High and

attended Miami University. George served his country in the US Air Force. He was a proud member of the Clark County Sportsman's Club, Springfield Rotary and Kiwanis Clubs and the Anthony Lodge #455 F & AM. George served as president of the George Haucke Co. which has served the Springfield and Clark County communities since the late 1800's. He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter Paige Haucke; and his fur buddy Indian. He is survived by his wife Billie R. Haucke, whom he married May 27, 2000;

children John W. "Jay" (fiancée Melisa) Haucke, Alix (Daniel) Payton, Tracie (Greg) Ison and Stephen Anderson; sister Susie (Richard) Seaman; grandchildren Colin (Katie) Payton, Seth Payton, Brock (Marissa) Gnau, Ashley Ison, Taylor (Brice) Ream, Ganon Ison, Reise & Rylee Anderson; great-grandson Braxton; many nieces and nephews; special friend Ross Leider and his fur buddy Two. Private services will be held at the

convenience of the family. Burial will take place in Ferncliff Cemetery. RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME has been entrusted with the final arrangements.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home

838 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.richardsraffanddunbar.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
ANDERSON, Betty
2
ANDERSON, Dorothy
3
BARTON, Richard
4
BEAM, David
5
BRACKNEY, Richard
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top