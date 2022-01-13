HAUBNER, Vernon Ray



Age 94, of Hamilton, passed away January 8, 2022. Preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Esther Haubner. A devoted Husband, Father, Grandfather, WWII Veteran, and Carpenter. Survived by their five children: Barb (Phil) Vest, Dale (Kathy) Haubner, Peggy (Tony) Baumer, Randy (Shelli) Haubner, and Gary (Mary Beth) Haubner. He was a devoted grandfather to 11 and great-grandfather of 5. A funeral service open only to immediate and extended family, will be held at Queen of Peace Church in Millville. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Hamilton (Cincinnati). Donate – HOC Navigators (hospiceofcincinnati.org). Visit www.avancefuneralhome.com for more information.

