Hatfield, Barry W.



BARRY W. HATFIELD, 78, of Donnelsville, passed away at the Ohio Masonic Home on Friday evening, March 22, 2024. He was born in LaPorte, Indiana on April 15, 1945, the son of the late Dean C. and Viola M. (Jones) Hatfield.



Barry was a graduate of Purdue University where he was a member of the ROTC program and was commissioned in the U.S. Air Force upon graduation. His career in the Air Force spanned 32 years, from five years active duty and 27 years in the Reserves. Following his active duty service, Barry worked in civil service at WPAFB, working in manufacturing and procurement, retiring as civilian deputy to the base commander. During his time in civil service, he earned his MBA in Business from the University of Dayton. He then worked as a rehired annuitant at Wright Patterson AFB.



Barry is survived by his wife of 43 years, Donna L. (Becker) Hatfield; children, Jeffrey (Libbi) Hatfield, Michael (Janet) Hatfield, and Stephanie (Jake) Morris; eight grandchildren, Mitchell, Spencer, Madeline, Alec, Lauren, Azalea, Mazie, and Tinzley; brothers, Dean (Karolyn) Hatfield and Dennis (Roseanne) Hatfield; uncle, Lester (Nancy) Jones; and four nephews and a niece.



A celebration of Barry's life will be held at a later date. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





