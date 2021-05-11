HATCHER, Druscilla Mae "Dru"



Age 68, was freed from her earthly body on May 7, 2021, in Springfield, Ohio. She was born on September 10, 1952, to the late William Hatcher and Elnora (Weaver) (Hatcher) LaManna in Springfield, Ohio. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her step-father, Jim Lamanna and brother, Curtis Hatcher. Dru is



survived by her nieces, Amanda Bowsman (Chris), Jessica



Foster (JR), Kali Heyse (Phil), Jamie Hatcher (Lou), Corrie Scott (Jordan), Vanessa Hatcher, Grace Hatcher, and Charley Jo Hatcher; nephews, Bruce Hatcher and John Curtis Hatcher;



sister-in-law, Pearl Cline (Dan); brother, Fred Hatcher; great-nieces and great-nephews, Eli, Caleb, Daniel, Addy, Brynn,



Elliott, Kathrynn, Kinley, Rowan, Marcus, Emerson, and Paxton, and special friends, Vickie Mahan and Sharon Bostick. Dru doted on her nieces and nephews and loved them like her own children. Dru loved to laugh and joke and will be remembered for her witty comebacks. She was a life-long John Wayne fan and enjoyed cheering on Ohio State Buckeye football and basketball, and The Cincinnati Reds



Family and friends will be accepted on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, from 12:00-1:00 PM at Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life



Celebration Center, Springfield. The service will begin at 1:00 PM, officiated by Pastor Bob Custer. Burial to follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Downsize Farm or the Grace Adult Programs in Dru's honor. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



