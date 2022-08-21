HASTLER, Normalee







HASTLER (Albright), Normalee Mary



August 5, 1926-August 16, 2022



Normalee Mary (Albright) Hastler passed away at 96 on August 16, 2022. She was born in St. Lawrence in Cambria County, PA, on August 5, 1926, to the late Norbert J. and Adelaide (Johns) Albright. Her beloved husband, Col. Russell "Cliff" Hastler, Jr. preceded her in death, and they were reunited above just in time for their 78th wedding anniversary.



Norma grew up in the North Hill/St. Martha's area of Akron. While in high school, she met Cliff in late 1941 at the local grocers where he worked. After he enlisted in the Army Air Corps in 1944, they eloped just prior to his deployment to the European Theater. They were inseparably in love for the next 77 years until Cliff's passing on October 20, 2021.



Norma was an enthusiastic athlete who was an ice skater and baseball player in her youth. In 1954 while her family was stationed at Eglin AFB, she learned to play golf and remained on the links for the next 60 years until her knees objected. She was also an avid bridge player well into her 90's until her vision limited her playing. Norma had a knack for math and business and was expert CEO of her family's household-astutely handling finance and investments, could coax nearly any plant in her garden into a full flourish, and kept family and friends well-fed with her famous pies and treats.



Norma and Cliff traveled the world while in the military and long after with the many lifelong friends they treasured. They enjoyed attending annual reunions with fellow members of the WWII "Carpetbaggers" special ops flight mission crews and the "F-15 Gathering of Eagles," and never missed a chance to reunite with friends made around the globe.



Norma is also preceded in death by her brothers, Ronald and Dan Albright, sister, Darlene Trent, and sister-in-law, Fern Albright. She is survived and loved beyond measure by her four children: Russell C. Hastler, III (Dee), Donald (Dan), Kathleen (Bob, deceased) DiGuardi, and Lynn (Vicki); four grandchildren: Heather Hastler (Todd) Emery, Gino DiGuardi, Derrick (Kim) Hastler, and Nina DiGuardi (Vlad) Vasiliu; and great-grandchildren: Jacob Emery, Layla and Ariana DiGuardi, and Sophia, Maggie, and Hattie Hastler. She is also survived by her beloved sister, Patricia Valle (MS), and cherished brothers and sisters-in-law, Ivan G. "Jerry" Hastler (WA), Thomas Hastler (FL), Mildred Wade (OH), and Margo Albright (AZ).



Norma's family will receive friends on Monday, August 29, 2022, at Newcomer Funeral Home Centerville Chapel at 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd. at 10 am until a funeral liturgy at 11 am. Committal Rite will follow at Dayton National Cemetery. The family wishes to thank Dr. Anton Vasiliu, Dr. Irina Overman, the many dedicated nurses and caregivers at St. Leonard CHI Rehab, and the staff at One Lincoln Park for the kind and gentle care they provided Norma and Cliff in their final years especially through a global pandemic. Contributions in Norma's memory may be made to Shriners Children's Ohio or the charity of your choice, and condolences can be left for the family at www.newcomerdayton.com.