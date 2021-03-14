X

HASTINGS, Joseph

ajc.com

Obituaries | 8 hours ago

HASTINGS, Joseph "Joe"

85, of Springfield, passed away March 8, 2021, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born April 25, 1935, in

Dunedin, Florida, the son of

Samuel and Catherine

Hastings, nee Larrimore. Joe is survived by his wife, Lou Cinda Hastings, nee Combs; his son, Dan Hastings; his step-son, Gene Maggard; his sister,

Catherine Mobley, nee

Hastings; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, John and Ted; and his sister, Geri Hazzard, nee

Hastings. Joe was a Tech Sergeant in the United States Air Force and served as an airplane mechanic, which provided him the opportunity to travel the world, from Puerto Rico to Great Britain, and Africa. After his service, Joe worked as an

electrical contractor and was a member of the IBEW Electrical Workers Union for 40+ years. Joe loved nature and was an avid gardener. He had a great love for animals and would

often help walk the dogs at the Animal Welfare League. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends. Arrangements in the care of Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center

2425 North Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503

https://www.jacksonlytle.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.