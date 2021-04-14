Hasselbach, Margaret

HASSELBACH



(nee Chupka),



Margaret Mary



Loving and beloved wife and mother, died on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at the age of 94. She was born on July 2, 1926, in Middletown, Ohio, and was a 1942 graduate of St. John School. Following graduation she worked as a long distance operator for the Bell Telephone Company, until her



marriage in 1950. For many years she was a volunteer at



Middletown Regional Hospital. Mrs. Hasselbach was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William Vern Hasselbach; her parents, Andrew T. Chupka and Anna M. Chupka (nee Waczula); and sister, Barbara Crist. She is survived by her son, W. Andrew Hasselbach of Middletown; brothers, Andrew Chupka of Edgewater, FL, and Richard (Mary Ellen) Chupka of Middletown; sister, Carol (Edward) Lyons of Middletown; and many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be



Saturday, April 17, 2021, at 10:00 am at Holy Family Parish - St. John Church, 1405 First Ave., Middletown with Father John Civille as celebrant. Visitation will be Friday evening from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd. (at Bonita Dr.) Middletown. Masks and social distancing are required for all who attend. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Holy Family Parish, 201 Clark St., Middletown, Ohio 45042. Please sign the guestbook at



WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com