HASLAM, James Harold "Jim"



76, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022, in his home surrounded by his loving family.



James was born October 20, 1945, in Peebles, Ohio, the son of the late Wendall and Emma (Hodson) Haslam. He worked as a mechanic. James loved watching sports, Nascar, Ohio State football, Cincinnati Reds, and the Cincinnati Bengals.



James is survived by his children, Jill Elaine Rutan, Jackie Devoe, Gary Lee Dean, and Lisa Trevino; brothers, William (Judy) Haslam, and Danny (Susan) Haslam; sisters, Janice Krekeler, and Connie Weatherspoon; 13 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren; special friends, Paulene and Dano Overhauser.



He is preceded in death by parents; his loving wife, Joanne Haslam; and daughter, Joy Bowens.



A gathering of family and friends will be held 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM on Saturday, September 10, 2022, in the SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Mechanicsburg, Ohio. 257 W. Main St., Mechanicsburg, Ohio 43044.



Funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM in the funeral home.



Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.



Condolences may be expressed to the family at



www.vernonfh.com