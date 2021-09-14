HARVEY, Ralph



Ralph Harvey, age 93 of Hamilton, passed away at home on Saturday, September 11, 2021. Ralph was born in Booneville, Kentucky , on July 15, 1928, to the late Robert and Grova (Fox) Harvey. On August 7, 1948, he married Jeanette Burch in



Cincinnati. They were both longtime members of Hamilton West Baptist Church. Ralph is survived by his two children, Jeff Harvey and Pamela (Chuck) Lawless; his sister, Irene Wagner; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family



members and close friends. Ralph was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Jeanette Harvey; his siblings, Earl Harvey, Ray Harvey, Mae Whitis, Ruth Gill, Rosemary Roberts and Bob Harvey. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 16, 2021, from 12:00 NOON until the time of his Funeral Service at 1:00 PM at Hamilton West Baptist Church, 1050 N.W.



Washington Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio, with Pastors David



Williams, Cecil Day, and Chuck Lawless officiating. Entombment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hamilton West Baptist Church or the Great Miami Valley YMCA, 105 N. Second Street,



Hamilton, OH 45011. Online condolences may be made at



www.browndawsonflick.com