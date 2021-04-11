X

HARVEY, Dorothy

Age 81, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, April 6th, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 am, Friday, April 16th, 2021, at Precious Blood Catholic Church, 4961 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45416, with Rev. Gene Schnipke C.P.P.S. officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

