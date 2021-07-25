HARVEY, David Emery



68, of Northridge, passed away Friday, July 23, 2021. David was born to the late Roscoe and Hazel Harvey on April 26, 1953, in Hamilton, West Virginia. He was retired from General



Motors and served our country in the U.S. Marine Corps. David was a jack of all trades and a master of none. He loved working on guns and cars and spending time with his grandchildren. Preceded in death by his daughter, Taylor A. Harvey, his 2 brothers, Randy and Billy Pat, and his nephew, Jason.



Survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Anita Harvey; 2 sons and daughters-in-law, Joshua David and Crystal Harvey,



Christopher Emery and Chris Harvey; daughter, Chelsea L. Lowe; brothers, Ronald L. and Kevin S. Harvey; sister, Melody D. Harvey; 10 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Funeral service 1:30 p.m. Friday, July 30, 2021, at Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. Pastor Chris Allen, officiating. Interment Cedar Hill Cemetery, Trotwood. The family will receive friends Friday at 11:30 a.m., prior to the service, at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 70 Birch Alley, Beavercreek, OH 45440. To leave a special message for the family, please visit



