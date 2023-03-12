Hartzell, Thomas Herrman



Thomas Herrman Hartzell, age 95, of Troy, OH passed away on March 6, 2023 at Story Point of Troy. He was born on February 9, 1928 in Troy, OH to the late Robert N. and Miriam (Herrman) Hartzell.



In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his wife: Helene C. (Craig) Hartzell; daughter: Suzanne Hartzell Wallace; son-in-law: Richard Wallace and siblings: Robert (Bobby) Hartzell, George W. (Bill) Hartzell and Kathryn Hartzell Johnston.



Tom is survived by his children: Kathleen H. (Joe) Thorpe, Julie H. (Hermann) Kaebnick and Thomas C. (Belinda Reilly) Hartzell, brother: James Hartzell; grandchildren: Thomas (Dawn) Wallace, Betsy Wallace (Mark) Staley, Sally Wallace (Jake) Oakley, Emily Thorpe (Andy) Sweeney, Eric (Ania) Thorpe, Molly Thorpe (Ismael) Murguia, Brian (Elizabeth) Kaebnick, Steven (Stephanie) Kaebnick, Robert (Shauna) Kaebnick, Leah Hartzell (Matt) Shirey and John T. Hartzell and 23 great grandchildren.



Tom attended Troy Public Schools and The Ohio State University where he also was part of the Naval ROTC. He graduated from OSU with a degree in business engineering and was commissioned into the Navy on September 1, 1950. He married his high school sweetheart, Helene Craig, on September 2, 1950. Tom and Helene left for California on January 1, 1951. Tom served during the Korean War first on the destroyer USS Blue and then on the Mt. McKinley. He left the service in 1953 and returned to work in the family business, Hartzell Fan and Hartzell Industries.



One of Tom's proudest moments was when he and his brother Jim jointly accepted the award for their father, Robert N. Hartzell, who was inducted into the National Aviation Hall of Fame in 2015 and the subsequent statue in Robert's honor.



Quiet philanthropy was Tom's rulebook. He supported many projects both in Miami County and elsewhere, where he saw a need. Tom was involved in many community groups including the Stouder Hospital Board, YMCA, Waco Museum, Brukner Nature Center, President of Troy Country Club and the Acorn Society. He was President of the Air Movement and Control Association in 1978.



Tom loved being outdoors and would bike and walk for miles, he loved dancing at all weddings and parties, being with his grandchildren and spending time at Burt Lake Michigan. Most of all, he loved his beloved Helene and has missed her so much every day.



Family would like to thank those wonderful people who helped with his care: Rodger and Wanda Hirsch, Kathy Gibbas and the staff at Story Point.



Funeral service will be held at 10:30AM on Monday, March 13, 2023 at Baird Funeral Home with interment to follow in Riverside Cemetery, Troy, OH. The family will receive friends from 1-4PM on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Tom's honor to: Waco Museum, 1865 S. Co. Rd. 25A, Troy, OH 45373; Burt Lake Preservation Association (BLPA), PO Box 632, Indian River, MI 49749; Brukner Nature Center, 5995 Horseshoe Bend Road, Troy, OH 45373, Lincoln Community Center, 100 Ash Street, Troy, OH 45373 or a charity of your choice.



Friends may express condolences to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.

