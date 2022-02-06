HARTSEL, Martha

HARTSEL (Hart),



Martha Ann



Passed away on January 30 2022, at Optimized Senior Living in Lebanon, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years,



Harold Raymond Hartsel.



She was born on November 2, 1929, to parents, William and Esther Hart. She is survived by her four children, Regina



Leonard, Randall Hartsel,



Christine Haberny and Cynthia Adae (Howard), four grandchildren, twenty five great-grandchildren, brothers, Russell and Glen and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.



Martha was a member of West Carrollton Nazarene Church for fifty plus years. She loved her church and performed



various roles in serving her church family. She enjoyed cooking, trying different recipes, serving Sunday dinners to her church family, sewing, crafting and gardening.



Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at West Carrollton Nazarene Church, 550 South Elm Street, West Carrollton. The family will receive visitors at the church from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on



Wednesday. Final resting place will be in Miami Valley Memory Gardens. All attendees will be required to wear a mask in accordance with COVID Protocal.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-Springboro.com for the Hartsel family.



