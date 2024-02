Hartman, Richard Jerome "Dick"



Age 90, of Miami Township, OH passed away on Saturday, February 3, 2024. A memorial Mass will be held at 10:30am on Monday, March 4 at St. Henry Catholic Church, (6696 N. Springboro Pike, Miami Township, OH 45449). For complete remembrances and to share your condolences please visit www.routsong.com.



