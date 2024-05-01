HARTMAN, Glenda



73, of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2024. She was born to Mitchel & May Pharris on Oct. 18, 1950 in Gainsboro, Tennessee. Glenda was a graduate of Kiser High School and was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Steve Kinnison; sisters, Louise Bunn & Peggy Reece; brothers, James & Darrel Pharris. Survived by her daughter, Kimberly Rieder (Jeff); sister, Linda Porter; special nephew, James Milby; grandchildren, Kevin, Tesia, Shannon, Steven, Christopher, Kyle, Sarah, Charlie, Heaven, Gabe & James, Jr.; numerous great grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 noon on Sunday, May 5, 2024 at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia, OH, with a funeral service at 12 noon. Condolences can be shared at www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com.



