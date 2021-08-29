springfield-news-sun logo
HARTE, Gerald

HARTE, Gerald Wayne

Age 88, of Centerville, OH, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Family will greet friends from 9:30 am-10:30 am Saturday, September 4 at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 6430 Far Hills Ave.,

Dayton, OH 45459. Memorial Services will follow at 10:30 am at the church, with a reception afterwards. Graveside Services will be held at 1:30 pm at Woodland Cemetery. For those unable to attend, services will be livestreamed on Routsong Funeral Home's YouTube page. Fond memories and condolences may be made at www.routsong.com.

