Hart, Virginia Lou



age 89, of Trotwood, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 10, 2023. Virginia was born April 26, 1933 to the late Robert & Mary Jones. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her former spouse, Robert Hart; sister, Marjorie Gadd; and brother, Richard Jones. She is survived by her children, Robbie Hart, Pamela Poppe, Donna (Brian) Shank, Cindy (David) Renfro, Terri (Dan) Johnson and Tim Hart; 15 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. The family would like to thank the staff at K&J Home Health Care and Ohio's Hospice of Dayton for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude's Hospital. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 25, 2023 from 9:30-10:30am at the Newcomer North Dayton Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd, Dayton, OH 45424. The service will follow at 10:30am. Virginia will be laid to rest at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City, OH. To send a special message please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

