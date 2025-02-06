Hart, Rosemary

ajc.com

Obituaries
Feb 6, 2025
X

Hart, Rosemary

Rosemary Hart age 66 of Hamilton passed away Wednesday January 22, 2025. She was born July 11, 1958 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Joseph E. Hart and Mary (Nocero) Hart. Rosemary worked for several years as a cashier at Marsh Supermarket. She is survived by her brother Mike Hart. She will be laid to rest privately next to her parents in St. Mary's Cemetery in Hamilton. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, Fairfield is serving the family. www.websterfuneralhomes.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Webster Funeral Home

3080 Homeward Way

Fairfield, OH

45014

https://websterfuneralhomes.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Nossokoff, Norma
2
Carfagno, Daniel
3
Day, Lynne
4
Kaffenbarger, Lorna
5
Gatliff, James