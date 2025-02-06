Hart, Rosemary



Rosemary Hart age 66 of Hamilton passed away Wednesday January 22, 2025. She was born July 11, 1958 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Joseph E. Hart and Mary (Nocero) Hart. Rosemary worked for several years as a cashier at Marsh Supermarket. She is survived by her brother Mike Hart. She will be laid to rest privately next to her parents in St. Mary's Cemetery in Hamilton. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, Fairfield is serving the family. www.websterfuneralhomes.com



