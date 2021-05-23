HART, John

HART, Jr., John L.



Age 94, of Dayton, passed away on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. He is preceded in death by his wife, Vera and grandson, Cory Moots. John is survived by his son and daughter in law, Robert L. and Kathy Hart of Deland, FL; daughter, Sharon A. Moots of Dayton, OH; grandchildren, Kelly (Scott) Weinstein of Smithtown, NY, Kristy Hart of Atlanta, GA, Stacy (Jeremy) Falcone of Beavercreek, OH; great-grandchildren, Bellafina and Domenick Falcone, Paige and Emmie Weinstein; and



sister, Dolores Luken. John was a faithful member of the



Immaculate Conception Parish. He was a lifelong member of The Milton Athletic Club. John enjoyed playing gin rummy, bowling, horseshoes and was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns. A visitation will be held from 5-7pm on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Tobias Funeral Home-BELMONT. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. John's final resting place will be next to his loving wife Vera, in Calvary Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be expressed to the family online at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

