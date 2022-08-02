HART, Emma P.



EMMA P. HART, age 89, of Fairborn, was called home to be with the Lord, on Saturday, July 30th, 2022.



She leaves behind an adoring husband, Ted K. Hart, to whom she wed 70 years ago. Emma lived a full and meaningful life with a million-dollar smile and a hug for everyone she met. Born on September 24th, 1932, to Clifford and Rachel Pittman in Chestnut Ridge, KY, she was the 2nd oldest of eight children. She told many stories of the beautiful home her father built for the family on the hill.



Although it was beautiful, her mother begged to move to town because she feared her two girls walking the miles to school would be met by bootleggers and riff-raff. She fondly remembered the family farm and caring for the younger children while everyone else worked on the farm. She cared for the children because in her mind she was too lazy to work on the farm. All that knew her, know this could be farthest from the truth, as she had the hardest work ethic and physical strength of anyone met to this day. She married the love of her life and soon began traveling the world for 20 years as an Air Force wife. She loved everything about the military life, gained many good friends and found her love for bowling. She traveled to the Unites States Bowling Congress National tournament for 30 years, which took her to many of the 50 States.



If you heard her say it once, you heard it a thousand times "Why would someone travel to another country when they haven't even seen all of the United States". As a perfect example of Kentucky's ambassadors of good will and fellowship around the world, Emma was awarded the highest honor by the State of Kentucky, as a Kentucky Colonel on November 30, 1992. After retiring from 20 years of service at WPAFB, she traveled to the states she had not seen. Emma was a fierce competitor in cards, dominos, cornhole and bowling; including notable victories, winning the 2005 Dayton Senior bowling singles tournament and the Pittman reunion cornhole champion, in 2013. She continued her passion of bowling up until a short time before her passing. Emma loved to dance and was a member of the Dayton Two-Steppers.



Lest we forget, as high schoolers, when attending Ted's baseball games, the crowd would chant "let Emma bat for him!". Emma was saved at North Central Baptist Church February 14, 2002, and soon after joined the Glory Cloud group, singing at numerous nursing homes sharing the gospel. This was a good fit as she was a natural caregiver. She loved gardening and tended to beautiful flowers and gardens of tomatoes, cucumbers and other produce. It was her mission to make sure everyone was fed and had a coke in their hand when at her house. She led her life by taking care of others, to know her was to love her.



She had three children and two in-laws she thought of as her own. She taught them the true meaning of love and caring for others. Ted K. (Linda) Hart Jr.; Valeta K. Perry; (preceded in death) and Ginalee "Sam" (Todd) Lewis. I believe she'll think of us as successful if we live by half the lessons taught not by words but her actions.



You knew she loved her children but her crown jewels were her grandchildren, whom affectionately called her "Mommom" and "Grandma". Kendra (Brandon) Bowers; Chris Hart; Kyle (Ellah) Hart; Kevin Hart; Hannah (Derek) Wedemeyer; and Zach Lewis. Her love continued to blossom when her great-grandchildren were born. Jacob Bowers; Jackson and Kaylee Hart, Rhett and Owen Wedemeyer.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Sallie Morris; two brothers, Earl Pittman; and George Pittman. Emma is survived by a brother, Jim Pittman; sisters, Ina Cummins; Barbara Miller; Linda Blanton; as well as many beloved in-laws, nieces, and nephews.



The family will receive family and friends on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, where a funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at 11:00 A.M at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, Pastor Paul Hubbs officiating. Burial to follow at the Byron Cemetery, Fairborn.



If desired memorial contributions may be made in Emma's name to the Alzheimer's Association www.alz.org or to the National Kidney Foundation at www.kidney.org Condolences may be made to the family at www.beltonstroup.com.

