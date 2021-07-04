HARSHMAN, Mavourneen



Also known as Phyllis Mavourneen Harshman, of Berkeley, California, died peacefully at home at the age of 98 in the presence of family and friends. Mavourneen was born at home in Indianapolis, Indiana, the daughter of William Walter Harshman and Jennie Andrea Jensen Harshman. Mavourneen was the second of five sisters. She was predeceased by her



sisters Kathryn Marie Harshman, Gloria Patricia Harshman and Jennie Lucile Harshman Stevens. Mavourneen is survived by her sister, Anna Louise Harshman Brownson. She is also



survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Mavourneen was the widow of Colonel Clarence Cory Harshman, whom she married in 1971. Colonel Harshman and Mavourneen were distant cousins. They were each involved in family genealogy and met through their connections. This deep interest in the Harshman family led to the publication of a three volume set of their family history, which was shared with many throughout the world. Her other lifelong interests were painting, chess, gardening, star gazing, and her beloved Oakland A's. She will be laid to rest among generations of family members in the Byron Cemetery, Fairborn, Ohio, following a service for family and friends on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at 11:00 AM at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Beavercreek Chapel. Family and friends may call 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Wednesday, prior to her service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, you may wish to make a donation in Mavourneen's memory to the



Byron Church, Fairborn, Ohio, or the Philip Harshman House, Wartinger Historical Park in Beavercreek Ohio.

