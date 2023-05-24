Harshaw, Miguel



Age 60, passed away Wednesday May, 17 2023. He was born December 1, 1962 in Dayton Ohio to William Frederick Harshaw and Annie Doris Harshaw. He graduated from Nettie Roth High School. Left to cherish memories, he leaves his sister Oletha Johnson, his son Miguel Patrick, daughter Jordan Cole, grandchildren Zari Ingram, Khali Patrick, Mason Patrick, nieces and nephews, many other family members and loved ones from various stages in his life. Please join us to celebrate his going home at H. H Roberts Mortuary, 38 S. Gettysburg Avenue Dayton, 11AM, Thursday, May 25th.

