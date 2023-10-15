Harshaw, Henry Lee "Sonny"



Henry Lee "Sonny" Harshaw, 80, of Springfield, passed away on Thursday, October 12, 2023. He was born on December 29, 1942, in Springfield, the son of the late Henry E. and Ora J (Elston) Harshaw. Henry, known as a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather, touched the lives of many with his warmth and love. After graduating from Springfield High School in the class of 1960, Henry proudly served his country in the United States Army Reserve. He went on to have a 31-year career with Navistar, retiring in 1999. Henry's commitment to his community extended to his membership at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. He enjoyed a round of golf, was an unwavering fan of the Cleveland Browns, enthusiastically followed Ohio State football, and relished watching NASCAR races. Sonny is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Miriam Jean (Bayless) Harshaw, their children: Jeff (Carmen) Harshaw and Audra (Lance) Taylor; grandchildren: Kemarr Jones, Makenzie Taylor, and Myles Taylor; and great-grandson, Keontre' Jones. He is also remembered by his sister-in-law, Barbara Bayless, step-mother, Doris Harshaw and nieces and nephews: Nicole Folson, Christopher Moore, Rhonda Clark, Risha Clark, along with numerous other nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his sister, Candace Moore. A celebration of Henry's life will be held on Thursday, October 19th, at 11:00 a.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, with visitation from 10-11 am prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Ferncliff Cemetery. The family invites you to join them for a repass in The Landing at Littleton & Rue following the burial. Sonny's legacy of love and dedication will live on in the hearts of those who knew him. To view his memorial video, order flowers, or leave online condolences, please visit www.littletonandrue.com.





