HARRISON, William M.



Oct. 22, 1958 - Oct. 23, 2022



William Michael Joseph Harrison, 64, of West Chester, Ohio, lost his battle with cancer at home on Sunday surrounded by family. Born in Hamilton, Ohio, to Walter Harrison and Mary Katherine Harrison (nee Pater).



Survived by his beloved wife Nancy Harrison; children Rachel, Julie and Mitchell; grandchildren Aidan and Isabella Mangus; great-grandchild Adonis Mangus; siblings Taulby (Diane) Harrison, Patricia (Mike) Tincher and Greg Harrison; grand dog Poppy, many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, great-nephews, great-nieces and many dear friends and the best of neighbors.



Preceded in death by his mother and father, his grandmother Marie C. Pater (nee Geekie), sister Teresa Marie Bauer, niece Mary Kay Steeves and nephew Samuel Harrison.



Bill liked corona and a good laugh but mostly he enjoyed architecture, drawing, all types of music, repairing and rebuilding homes. Bill loved life and was always present for any person in need. Pretty quickly, Bill's read of the room would find him linked in an embrace, a strong hand shake and a gentle smile--genuinely happy to be, but not just be. Bill's constant pursuit in life was to live fully, refine his mind, body and soul so that he was always able to offer all the best of himself. Bill was able to talk with anyone and often would find some common thread that would begin a meaningful conversation. He loved to laugh and he was forever wanting to help or give more than he probably should but others were just more important to him than himself. Bill would offer antidotes to life's serious problems with the appropriate level of wisdom and levity that made him such an easy and comforting person to speak with.



Commemorative services will be held at St. John the Evangelist on Thursday, November 10, 2022, with visitation from 10:00 to 11:00 with Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00.

