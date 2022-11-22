HARRISON, Melestine

HARRISON (Peebles), Melestine



Sunrise 5/15/29



Sunset 11/17/22



Hoosick, NY - Melestine (Peebles) Harrison, joins her parents, John Henry Peebles, Sr. and Rosella (Parham) Peebles; siblings John, Jr., James, Sr., Juliann Brookshire, Henrietta, Bill Alfred, and Michael; and daughters Terran Harrison-Bryant (Lance) and Teal Elaine- her heart-in heaven.



She is survived by sisters Betty Goolsby, Allene Connors, Vivian Howell and Sharon Foster; her children Terence, Tamara Kirkland (Dennis), Torrence (Debi), Tanya Harrison-Houston (Tom), Richard (Lisa), Arcolar McKinnon (Chris), Tara, Tiare, Tiona Lee (Matthew), and Theron as well as scores of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.



Our queen left her academic aspirations at the University of Dayton to start her family with a military husband. Ten of her children went on to military service. While raising her children, she eventually retired from AT&T with a near-perfect attendance record then tested her entrepreneurial skills as a licensed baker with Sweet Arts. She loved to travel by boat, plane, car or train, exploring the world, from Hungary to Japan, from Canada to the Caribbean and places in between, often to help care for her growing family. And she never met a stranger nor passed up an opportunity to help others. At her core were her faith and love of family, and her belief in the virtues of honesty, hard-work, and sacrifice.



She asked for no ceremony or service, just private, personal celebrations of her life.



In lieu of flowers, she wished that you please donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com.

