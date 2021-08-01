HARRISON, Mary E.



A Celebration of Life will be held in memory of Mary E. Harrison, owner of Mary's Plant Farm, on August 14, 2:00 pm at the Plant Farm, 2410 Lanes Mill Road, Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Mary, age 99, passed away on March 12, 2021. Born in Hamilton on July 25, 1921, she was the daughter of Charles M. and Eleanora (Heim) Seamon. She is survived by her daughter Sherri (Paul) Berger; granddaughter, Amanda Woolum; great-grandson Nicholas Withrow; and daughter-in-law,



Judith Matteson. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years Alvis (Cotton) Harrison and her son Stephen D. Harrison. In 1976, she opened Mary's Plant Farm, serving



gardeners locally and throughout the U.S. with rare and hard to find plants. Her knowledge of plants led to the publication of gardening articles she wrote for horticultural magazines,



including the Native Plant Journal. National articles about her and her garden appeared in Country Woman Magazine, Country Living Magazine, Midwest Living, and The Cincinnati Magazine, among others. She was the founder of the Floras Amo Garden Club and was a former horticulturalist for Region 4 of the Ohio Association of Garden Clubs. She was also a charter member of the Butler County Horticultural Committee in 1977. Over the years, she had taught hundreds of gardeners through her lectures, seminars and classes held at the nursery, and continuing education classes at Miami University, Oxford. She was asked to register one of the heritage plants from her family with the Royal Horticultural Society; she named the Sweet William, Dianthus barbatus 'Calico Buttons'. Her love of God and the beautiful earth He gave us inspired her lifelong love of gardening. During her life, she imparted that love and experience every day, talking to gardeners who sought out her knowledge, or just wanted to enjoy the beauty of flowers and nature around them. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com.

