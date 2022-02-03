HARRIS, Robert E.



Age 93, of Miamisburg, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at Sycamore Glen Retirement Community. Robert was born September 17, 1928, in Dayton, OH, to the late



Russell and Geneva (Smith) Harris.



Robert was a veteran of WWII serving in the U.S. Army and retired from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base where he worked as a senior engineer in the Advanced Cryogenic Systems Group and his last assignment was as Project Manager for the Rotary Reciprocating Refrigerator contract for use in the space program. He was proud to be an Alumni of The University of Dayton with Bachelor and Master's degrees in mechanical engineering. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie Harris in 2010 and his brother Russell Harris. Robert is survived by his children, Deborah (Daniel) Sortman, Tim (Debra) Harris, Steve (Elizabeth) Harris; his grandchildren, Brian (Megan)



Sortman, Amanda Sortman, Tracey and (Ben) Bowers,



MacKenzie and Zachery Harris, Brandon and Jacob Harris; his great-grandchildren, Kade and Jonah Sortman and Charlie Bowers. A visitation for Robert will be held Saturday, February 12, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Anderson Funeral Home, 40 North Main Street, Springboro, Ohio 45066, followed by a funeral service at 1:00 PM. Burial will be at David's Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

