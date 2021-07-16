HARRIS,



Conchita Michelle



Conchita Michelle Harris, 62, of Springfield, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 27, 2021. She was born in Springfield on January 23, 1959, to the union of James and Joyce Harris.



Michelle graduated from Springfield North High School and JVS in high-skilled stenography in 1977. She worked at Central State University in the Upward Bound Program and for the Dean in the Department of Engineering. Later, she worked for the Columbus City School Board of Education where she attended city council meetings. Due to Michelle's impeccable service, she was selected by the Tribunal Board.



She had a tender heart and at an early age desired to learn more about God. Michelle had a faithful mother who was a wonderful example and taught her to trust God for her body and soul. At the age of 15, she gave her heart to the Lord. Michelle loved God and really enjoyed her salvation.



Michelle had many interests and was a joy to those who came in contact with her. She enjoyed writing poetry, shopping with friends, and playing the piano. Michelle was a faithful housekeeper for the church and choir member with a strong alto voice. She also was a Vacation Bible School assistant and enjoyed traveling to fellowship meetings and various other places. Michelle was outspoken, enjoyed laughing and eating at various restaurants. Michelle leaves to cherish memories: brother, Miklios Harris, of Springfield, Ohio; aunts, Thelma Owens of Calhoun, Georgia, Wanda Aker, and Elaine (Kelvin) Frazier; and uncle, Leon Aker, all of Atlanta, Georgia; special friend and cousin, who was more like a sister, confidant and caretaker, Pamela Carter; best friends, Roxann Reid and Sheryl Ray; church friends, Pastor Lee Hampton, Todd and Ria Beamon, Robin James, Theola Murray, Dorothy Thompson,



Ella White, Dorothy Burke, Richard Frasier, Shelley Hall,



Deborah Beard, Keith Beard, Jr., Marie Glaze, Betty Tatum, Cindy Kelley, and Christian Feliz; special nephew, Deandre Cavin; nephews, Matthew Harris and Michael Harris; nieces, Amber Cavin, Diamond Cavin, and Kylee Harris; adopted niece, Tanasia Carter, and nephews, Terryon and Tayvon



Carter; and a host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and two siblings. Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 16, 2021, at the Church of God, 709 E. Grand Ave., Springfield, Ohio 45505. Interment: Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the care of KINLEY Funeral Home.

