Harrington, Kevin H.



Kevin H. Harrington born August 7, 1955 in Waterford, MI. and died on January 15, 2025 in Dayton, OH. Survived by his son, Sean P. Harrington and Ex/Wife/Friend, Pamela Harrington. Kevin was Owner and Operator of Downtown Dayton Optical. He was also a Stained Glass Artist and donated his pieces to organizations to raise money to support the Arts in Dayton. He was loved by many and will be dearly missed.



