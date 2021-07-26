HARRING, Pamela

HARRING (Ilg),



Pamela Ann



Pamela Ann (Ilg) Harring, 74, of Fairfield, OH, passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021, at the Hospice of Blue Ash. She was born on January 15, 1947, in Greenville, OH, to Henry L. and Margaret A. (Eller) Ilg.



Pamela received her undergraduate and later her Master's from Miami University of Ohio. She met Keith Harring in West Hartford, CT, when they were both beginning their teaching careers. They married in Greenville, OH, on July 11, 1970.



Pamela was a life-long learner and loved teaching. After retirement, she continued to mentor student teachers at Miami University. She also enjoyed biking, swimming, gardening, and watching her children and grandchildren participate in their sports and activities.



An active member of the Trinity Presbyterian Church, Pamela sung in the choir and served as an Elder. Her love of dogs was apparent throughout her life. During her retirement, Pamela, along with her husband Keith, enjoyed bike trips throughout the country and traveling the world. But most of all, she loved being Grammy and playing an active part in her grandchildren's lives. She had a big heart and cared deeply for her family and friends. Her infectious smile will never be forgotten.



She will be deeply missed by her husband of 51 years; children Gwen (Kevin) Mantel of Zionsville, IN, and Amanda "Mandy" (Andrew) Abbott of Boston, MA; grandchildren Morgan and Nathan Mantel, and Annika Abbott; brother William Ilg; her dog Annie; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Pamela was preceded in death by her parents; father-in-law Nils Harring and mother-in-law Winifred Harring; sisters-in-law Martha Ilg and Linda Harring, brother-in-law Jerry Harring; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.



A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 29 between 5 and 9 p.m. at Rose Hill Funeral Home, 2565 Princeton Rd., Hamilton, OH. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 30 at 11 a.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 6081 Ross Rd, Fairfield, OH, 45014. Burial will take place at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society at givenow.lls.org or the Alzheimer's Association at act.alz.org. Family and friends may leave condolences at www.rosehillfunerals.com.

