Harrigan, James Lewis "Lew"



James Lewis "Lew" Harrigan, 73, of Travelers Rest, SC died on November 29, 2024. He was born April 12, 1951 in Urbana, a son of James Paul and Patricia (Mutschler) Harrigan. Lew attended St. Mary Catholic School, was a 1969 graduate of Urbana High School, and attended Franklin University. He served in the Ohio Air National Guard at Clinton County Air Force Base and Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, and later retired as a U.S. Air Force civilian Financial Manager from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. He enjoyed spending time with his entire family and many friends, along with numerous sports activities. Nobody was ever a stranger to him. Survivors include his wife, Trudy (Carter) Harrigan, son, James (Julie) Harrigan II, sisters, Paula Reading and Colleen (Tim) Barger, brothers, Michael (Sandra) Harrigan, Kevin (Cheryl) Harrigan, Timothy (Denise) Harrigan, Brian (Jana) Harrigan, and Chris (Heidi) Harrigan, sisters-in-law, Robyn Flohre and Jillaine Harrigan, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Karen Harrigan, and brothers, Terry Harrigan and Ron Harrigan. The family will receive friends Sunday, December 8, 2024 from 2:00-4:00 P.M. in the Walter & Lewis Funeral Home, 642 S. Main St., Urbana, OH. Funeral services will be held Monday, December 9, 2024 at 11:00 A.M., also at Walter & Lewis Funeral Home, with Pastor Kevin Moehn presiding. Burial will follow in Oak Dale Cemetery, Urbana. Contributions may be made in Lew's memory to the St. Mary Catholic Church or to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.walterfunerals.com



