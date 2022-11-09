HARPER, Terrance Lamar



Terrance Lamar Harper, age 39 passed away unexpectedly on November 3rd 2022. Terrance was born in Dayton, Ohio, to Monica D. Johnson and Ronald Harper Sr. In Terrance's earlier years he was exposed to his fathers professional basketball career, where his admiration for basketball began. Terrance graduated from Colonel White High School class of 2002 and went on to attend college pursuing his love of basketball. Terrance was very family oriented, showing up whenever he was needed or there was a family gathering to attend, especially around the holidays when he showed up at his Aunt Rhonda's house with his special Cornbread dressing request with ingredients in hand. Terrance will be remembered by his bright smile, and infectious laugh when he entered any room. Terrance leaves to cherish his memory, his loving Mother Monica D. Harvey and Step Dad Andre, Father Ronald Harper Sr., Daughter Terriana Harper, Sons Terrance Harper, Jr. "TJ" , Tre' Harper, Payne Rogers all of Dayton, OH. Significant other Jasmine Duaso, Siblings Eric and David Chase of Dayton, OH, Joclene, Ron Jr., Jordan, Dylan, and Mia Harper, Maternal 'Grandme" Fanchia Minniefield of Dayton, Maternal "Pawpaw" Roy Minniefield of Wedowee, Alabama, Nephews Marlo and David Chase Jr. (DJ), Bonus children Darnell Terry, and Mya Duaso, Aunts Tracey (Jerry) Brown, Jeanise Johnson, Rhonda Minniefield, Lajuan Hockett, Rachel Poulton-Callahan and Uncle Kevin Brewster of Dayton. Special friends Lamar Scott, Quentin Mills, and TiCara Steele of Dayton, and a host of other Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and Special Friends. Funeral services will be Friday, November 11, 2022, at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel 4882 Germantown Pike Dayton, OH. The family will receive friends from 12pm until time of service 1pm. Interment will follow at West Memory Gardens.

