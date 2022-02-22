HARPER, Paul

HARPER, Jr., Paul V.



Age 92, of Englewood, passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Paul had owned and operated Harper's Paint & Decorating and also worked at Sherwin-Williams for 15 years. He worked for Northmont City Schools in maintenance and was the head facilities manager for Northmont High School, later retiring with 44 years of service. Paul was inducted into the Northmont Roll of Recognition, the Northmont Athletic Hall of Fame and the Northmont Football Hall of Fame. He was a member of the American Legion Post #707 in Englewood and was a huge



supporter of Northmont sports and an avid U.D. Flyer basketball fan, holding season tickets for over 55 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family and taking trips to Florida,



Gatlinburg, Tennessee and to the lake where he was known as "Front Porch Binocular Watcher". He is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law: Mark and Nancy Harper of Clayton, Brian and Teresa Harper of Brookville, grandchildren: Jackie (Sean) Spraley, Ashley (J.R.) Peck, Daniel Harper, Blake



Harper, great grandchildren: Peyton, Sawyer, Ryleigh, nieces,



nephews, relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his wife: Carol (Ingle) Harper, parents: Paul and



Elizabeth (Jenkins) Harper Sr., sister: Joan Vitek and brother: Ronald James Harper. The family would like to extend a



special thanks to Bella Care Hospice, Fidelity Home Health care and nurses aid, Tammy for the wonderful care given to Paul. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at the Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Interment will follow the service at Fairview Cemetery in Englewood. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bella Care Hospice or to the Northmont Athletic Department. To view the service for Paul and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit



www.KindredFuneralHome.com