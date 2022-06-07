HARPER, David G.



86, of Jamestown, passed away June 1, 2022, after an extended stay at Jamestown Health and Rehab. He was born



September 16th, 1935, to the late Paullin and Harriet Weller Harper.



He was an Elder, and the longest attending member



of Jamestown Presbyterian Church, when he died. He joined in 1949. He was a U.S. Army veteran, a retired farmer, a Ross Twp. Trustee and a



Pioneer Seed Representative. He was a charter member of the Jamestown Area Historical Society and a longtime member of Walnut Grove Country Club.



He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Shirley Dillon Harper who just passed in February; a son, Timmie and a sister, Madeline Harper Schmidt of Chicago.



He is survived by a son, David Robb Harper (Kathy) of Jamestown and a daughter, Elizabeth Kennedy (Rick) of Mason.



Also surviving are 3 grandchildren, Abby Harper (Stephanie) of Cincinnati, Colleen Kennedy (Abby) of St Louis and



Benjamin Kennedy of Mason and a great-grandchild Taylor Domsher of Cincinnati.



The family would like to thank the staff at Jamestown Health and Rehab for their love and care over his 3+ year stay.



David donated his body to the Boonshoft School of Medicine, Wright State University, Anatomical Gift Program. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 11th at 10 am at Jamestown Presbyterian Church, 61 W. Washington St., Jamestown. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the church.

